Woman dies in crash near Whittlesey

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am between Coates and March.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, a woman in her 20s from Wisbech, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road re-opened just before 4.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.