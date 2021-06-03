Woman dies in crash near Whittlesey

A woman has died following a collision on the A605 today (3 June).

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:29 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a white Ford Transit van, happened at just after 6.15am between Coates and March.

Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, a woman in her 20s from Wisbech, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road re-opened just before 4.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact officers via web chat, online forms quoting incident 76 of 3 June or call 101.

