Emergency services attended the scene

A woman died after she fell from a bridge on the A47 in Peterborough last night, police have said.

Emergency services were called at about 1.45am today (April 7), with police and both air and land ambulances arriving at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said there is not believed to have been any third party involvement.