Woman dies following incident on A47 in Peterborough

Air and land ambulances called to the scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Emergency services attended the scene

A woman died after she fell from a bridge on the A47 in Peterborough last night, police have said.

Emergency services were called at about 1.45am today (April 7), with police and both air and land ambulances arriving at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said there is not believed to have been any third party involvement.

The road was closed from the A47/Eye Road roundabout up to the A47/New Cut junction while emergency services worked at the scene, with the road opening at 5.40am

