Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in fire in bungalow
Investigation launched to find cause of fire
By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:55am
A woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fire at a bungalow in Spalding.
The fire started in Wygate Road at about midday on Sunday (January 29.)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 50s has been airlifted to hospital for treatment. Nobody else is reported to have been injured in the fire.
“The cause of the fire is now being investigated.”
Emergency services stayed at the scene for several hours as investigations started.