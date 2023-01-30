Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in fire in bungalow

A woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fire at a bungalow in Spalding.

The fire started in Wygate Road at about midday on Sunday (January 29.)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A woman in her 50s has been airlifted to hospital for treatment. Nobody else is reported to have been injured in the fire.

An investigation into the fire has been launched

“The cause of the fire is now being investigated.”