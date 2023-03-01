Woman (79) seriously injured in crash on Paston Parkway in Peterborough
Collision caused long delays during rush hour
A 79 year old woman was seriously injured in a collision on the Paston Parkway on Tuesday, February 28.
Emergency services were called to the incident, which happened between Dogsthorpe and Paston, at 5.25pm.
There were reports drivers stuck in the queue turned round and drove the wrong way on the parkway to avoid delays.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We attended a two-vehicle collision on the A15 at Paston, at about 5.27pm on 28 February. The vehicles involved were a Nissan Micra and a Kia Sportage. One woman, age 79, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was re-opened by 8pm.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday (28) at 5.25pm a crew from Stanground and a crew from Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on Paston Parkway, Peterborough.
“Firefighters used specialist equipment release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”