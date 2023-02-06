Woman, 20, killed and man and woman seriously injured as Jaguar XKR crashes in Fenland village
Police are appealing to find anyone who may have seen the Jaguar shortly before the incident.
A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash near Wisbech.
Emergency services were called to Gote Lane, Gorefield, at just after 5pm on Friday (February 3), to reports of a collision involving a Jaguar XKR with three people inside.
Paramedics attended and all three were taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with serious injuries.
A 20-year-old woman died the following day as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident, or the Jaguar just before.”
Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote inc 380 of February 3.