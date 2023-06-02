Whittlesey woman scoops national award for hairdresser of the year
A Whittlesey hair stylist has come first in the UK Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards for National Hairdresser of the Year 2023.
Sarah Rayner, who runs By Sarah Hairdressing, is a self-employed stylist who works alone.
She said: “I've been doing hairdressing now for 19 years – I was nominated for my award anonymously and still can't believe it!
"I've placed first in the UK for Hairdresser of the Year 2023 and second in the East of England for Hair Stylist of the Year, out of thousands.
"I'm officially now a multi-award winning salon and stylist.
"I've ran By Sarah Hairdressing now for two years but hairdressing for 19 and have finally launched my own brand of hair products created especially by myself.”
Sarah believes her salon stands out from the crowd as she describes herself as “friendly, attentive and down to earth”.
She puts her “creative” edge and “extraordinary eye for detail” down to her success.
She added: “I still can't believe that I've won out of thousands and thousands of people across the whole of the UK. Out of every hairdresser that was entered in the UK, I came first.”
Sarah is on the look out for a new stylist to join her at her salon in Queensgate, Whittlesey.