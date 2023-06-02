News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Whittlesey woman scoops national award for hairdresser of the year

Whittlesey woman scoops national award for hairdresser of the year
By Sarah RaynerContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023
National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023

A Whittlesey hair stylist has come first in the UK Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards for National Hairdresser of the Year 2023.

Sarah Rayner, who runs By Sarah Hairdressing, is a self-employed stylist who works alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I've been doing hairdressing now for 19 years – I was nominated for my award anonymously and still can't believe it!

National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023
National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023
Most Popular

"I've placed first in the UK for Hairdresser of the Year 2023 and second in the East of England for Hair Stylist of the Year, out of thousands.

"I'm officially now a multi-award winning salon and stylist.

"I've ran By Sarah Hairdressing now for two years but hairdressing for 19 and have finally launched my own brand of hair products created especially by myself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah believes her salon stands out from the crowd as she describes herself as “friendly, attentive and down to earth”.

National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023
National Hairdresser of the year UK 2023

She puts her “creative” edge and “extraordinary eye for detail” down to her success.

She added: “I still can't believe that I've won out of thousands and thousands of people across the whole of the UK. Out of every hairdresser that was entered in the UK, I came first.”

Sarah is on the look out for a new stylist to join her at her salon in Queensgate, Whittlesey.

Related topics:WhittleseyEast of England