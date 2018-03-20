Whittlesey home to what seems to be the shortest cycle path in the world

​Cyclists have been left dumbfounded by what is believed to the shortest cycle path in the UK, measuring a paltry three feet, and located in Whittlesey.

The cycle path, which has two lanes - one for each direction - seems to abruptly stop in the middle of the pavement for no apparent reason.

The cycle lane in Whittlesey. Photo: SWNS

Cyclists in the area have been astounded and confused as to where the mini-path is supposed to lead.

Bike rider Gerald Dean, 31, said: "It's been like that for a few months now - I always thought the council were going to do something with it, but I think it's just been forgotten.

"It looks like you're meant to cross the road, get onto the path... and then go onto the pavement?

"It could be something very historic - but I couldn't tell you until I investigate if I'm honest.

"If the path is very old, I might not be able to tell you about it because the decision could have been made prior to any of our councillors being appointed."

The cycle path sits outside The Ivy Leaf Club, in Gracious St, Whittlesey.