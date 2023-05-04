Werrington man and Sue Ryder shop volunteer to take on Hadrian’s Wall challenge solo

Geoff will be walking to raise money for Sue Ryder, the charity he volunteers with.

Geoff Turtle, a retired software consultant from Werrington, who now volunteers at the Sue Ryder bookshop in Spalding, will walk 84 miles over six days (16-21 May) for national healthcare charity, Sue Ryder, which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

63-year-old Geoff will complete the coast-to-coast trek from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend solo, carrying his own gear and tent as he plans to camp each night in full view of the Roman remains as part of his charity challenge.

“I have always wanted to walk Hadrian’s Wall. I hoped to complete the challenge when I first retired, but when the pandemic hit, I had to put my plans on hold,” said Geoff.

“At university I did a degree in Classics and Greek and Latin so years ago I studied quite a lot of the history around the wall.

“I was keen to fully immerse myself into the experience and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible, which is why I decided to camp too – that’s what I am looking forward to the most!”, he added.

While the walk will fulfil a personal goal for Geoff, his focus is to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder as well as awareness of the palliative, neurological and bereavement support the charity provides.

“I first learnt about Sue Ryder when a friend’s wife was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

“I have now been volunteering at the charity’s book shop in Spalding for more than a year, which I really enjoy, and through which I have heard lots more about the work they do.

“I decided that if I was going to take on the challenge, I would like to raise money for Sue Ryder so that they can continue to be there when it matters for people across the country.”

Geoff is a member of the Werrington Rambling Group and their regular rambles have helped him train towards his fundraising feat.

“I’ve also been going to the gym and just getting in as much exercise as possible ahead of the walk," Geoff said.

“I was able to try out my new backpack recently too which is incredible. Technology has moved on so much - I didn’t even feel like I was carrying anything!

“If I can raise even just £100 for Sue Ryder then it will be worth it. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far,” Geoff added.

To donate to Geoff’s fundraising total, visit: justgiving.com/page/turtle-wall-456

