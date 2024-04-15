Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough by Met Office
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough, with strong winds set to stay in the city until tonight.
The warning, which affects much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, was put in place at 6.25am today, and will remain in place until 10pm.
Many parts of Peterborough have already seen wind and even hail come through the city this morning.
The warning says: “Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday
“What to Expect:
“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”
The bad weather comes after a dry weekend, with plenty of sunshine.