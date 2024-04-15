Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Peterborough, with strong winds set to stay in the city until tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many parts of Peterborough have already seen wind and even hail come through the city this morning.

Storms hit Peterborough this morning

The warning says: “Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday

“What to Expect:

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”