Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Peterborough
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Peterborough.
The warning is over the eastern part of the city and includes central areas of the city as well as Werrington, Parnwell, Dogsthorpe, Eye, as well as Crowland and further afield to Bourne and Spalding.
The warning is in place between 2pm and 10pm.
It states: “Most areas escaping the worst, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to localised travel disruption and flooding today.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.”