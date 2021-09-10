Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Peterborough

A storm warning has been issued

The warning is over the eastern part of the city and includes central areas of the city as well as Werrington, Parnwell, Dogsthorpe, Eye, as well as Crowland and further afield to Bourne and Spalding.

The warning is in place between 2pm and 10pm.

It states: “Most areas escaping the worst, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to localised travel disruption and flooding today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services