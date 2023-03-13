A yellow weather warning for wind in place across Peterborough for Monday (March 13).

The warning is in place between 10am and 6pm.

The warning states that strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.

Warnings about high wind have been issued.

Residents that been told to expect:

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is also likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “yellow weather warning is in place across Cambridgeshire for wind.

“Please make sure items in your garden (furniture & trampolines) are moved into a shed/garage or secured down to prevent them blowing away.