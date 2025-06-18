Yellow heat warning issued for Peterborough - as school changes uniform policy due to high temperatures
While the warm weather will be welcomed by many, for others, including some of the more vulnerable members of society, it can cause health issues.
With a hot weekend forecast, the UK Health Security Agency have issued a Yellow Heat Warning for much of the country, including Peterborough.
The warning came into force at noon today (June 18) and is in place until 6pm on Sunday (June 22).
The high temperatures have already seen at least one school in Peterborough changing their uniform policy to ensure pupils don’t overheat.
Ken Stimpson Academy tweeted: “Due to the warm weather forecasts, blazers will not be compulsory this week (beginning Monday 16th June)
“Further communication will be made should the hot weather continue.”
What does the heat warning say?
The yellow health warning says: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:
“A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups
“A likely increase in demand for health services
“Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment
“The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services
“Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.”
When will it be hottest in Peterborough?
The Met Office have said Saturday is set to be the hottest day in Peterborough, with temperatures of up to 32C forecast – with the afternoon between 1pm and 4pm set to be the hottest part of the day.
Thursday is forecast to see temperatures of 28C, with Friday warmer at 29C.
Next week is set to be slightly cooler – with 27C forecast on Sunday, and 26C on Monday and Tuesday
What advice is there to stay cool?
During the hot weather, residents are advised to take a number of measures, including:
Keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening
Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them