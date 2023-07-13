News you can trust since 1948
Weekend wind warning in place for Peterborough

‘Unseasonably windy weather’ to hit city
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST

An ‘unseasonably windy day’ has been forecast to hit Peterborough this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the south and east of the country, including Peterborough, on Saturday.The warning is in place from 9am until midnight.

The warning says: “An unseasonably windy day is likely on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in placeA yellow weather warning is in place
“What to expect:

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

“Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur.”

While the weather warning is in place, the forecast is for a largely dry – with a chance of showers in the afternoon, and another dry day on Sunday.

