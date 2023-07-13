An ‘unseasonably windy day’ has been forecast to hit Peterborough this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the south and east of the country, including Peterborough, on Saturday.The warning is in place from 9am until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning says: “An unseasonably windy day is likely on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place

“What to expect:

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely