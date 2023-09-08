News you can trust since 1948
Weekend storm warning issued for Peterborough by Met Office

Met Office predict when thunder storms could arrive in Peterborough, as scorching temperatures are set to remain over weekend
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
The Met Office has warned storms could hit Peterborough this weekend – and will cause disruption if they do arrive.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the city – and much of central England – for Saturday afternoon.

The warning is in place from 2pm until 9pm – however, The Met Office forecast says the most likely time for the storms to arrive in Peterborough is 5pm.

A storm warning has been issuedA storm warning has been issued
The warning says: “A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption.

“What to expect:

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

For the rest of Saturday, the city is set to keep the early Autumn sunshine – with the temperature predicted to hit 30C, something more expected during the summer than September.

Sunday is predicted to still feel warm, but the blue skies seen over the city for much of the week will disappear, and cooler temperatures are set to arrive next week.

