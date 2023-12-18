Weather warning issued for Peterborough with strong winds set to hit city

Warning in place all day on Thursday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weather warning has been issued for Peterborough, as strong winds are set to hit the city on Thursday (December 21).

The warning has been put in place by the Met Office, and lasts between midnight on Thursday morning, and 11.59pm on Thursday night.

Wind speeds could hit 23mph in Peterborough on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wind speeds could hit 23mph on Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning, which covers much of the midlands, north England and Wales, and all of Scotland, says: “Strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.

“What to Expect:

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

The weather forecast for this week is for mainly dry weather, with the chance of some rain on Tuesday morning.