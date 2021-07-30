Weather warning issued for Peterborough with storms forecast today

Thunder storms are forecast today

A number of weather warnings for Peterborough have been issued over the past week or so.

The current warning is in place from 11am today (Friday) until 10pm tonight.

The warning says: “Heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

“What to expect:

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.