Weather warning issued for Peterborough - but perfect running conditions forecast for Great Eastern Run
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Peterborough with heavy rain and strong winds forecast to arrive in the city.
However, the wet and windy weather is set to clear for the weekend – with glorious autumn sunshine set to light up the skies on Sunday morning, as thousands of people take part in the Great Eastern Run.
The Met Office weather warning for tonight (October 12) comes into place at 9pm, and is set to last until 8pm tomorrow. It covers much of England and Wales.
The warning reads: “Heavy rain and strong winds may cause some disruption to travel during Friday.
“What to expect
“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”
While the warning is in place this evening, The Met Office have forecast it to arrive in the early hours of the morning. The heavy rain will ease throughout the later morning and early afternoon – before it returns in time for the last rush hour of the week.
Saturday is forecast to be a mainly dry day, with the chance of a few showers at lunch time.
The forecast for The Great Eastern Run on Sunday morning is for sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching 10C during the race.
The early part of next week is also forecast to be dry and sunny.