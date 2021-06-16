Weather update: Met Office thunderstorms warning covering Peterborough extended

The Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms covers much of the country.

The yellow alert covers a period from early evening today through to Saturday morning (June 19).

Temperatures are forecast to hit 28C (82.4F) today with clear skies and sunshine before some cloud starts to move in by early evening along with the possibility of stormy weather.

Layter tonight rain will start to move in with showers heavy at times, with more rain forecast tomorrow when temperatures will drop to a high of 19C (66F), and thunderstorms possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow storm warning remains in place throughout Friday when more rain is forecast with top temps of 17C (62.6F) through to Saturday morning when there will be highs of 18C (64.4C).

THe Met Office yellow storm warning states: “Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.