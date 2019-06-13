Warning to boaters on the River Nene

Boaters travelling on the River Nene are being warned about conditions on the water following this week’s heavy rain.

The Environment Agency have issued Strong Stream Advice on the river between Peterborough and Northampton.

The advice says:

- Locks along the river may be closed to navigation.

- The Environment Agency strongly advises against attempting to navigate on the River.

- River flows are above normal, too fast for safe manoeuvring and headroom at some sites will be restricted.

- Boats should be moored properly to accommodate changing river levels.

In an emergency, please contact the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.