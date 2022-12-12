Warning issued after reports of children walking on frozen lakes in Hampton

“Our advice to anyone who requires treatment, is to please think carefully about the most appropriate setting before attending our hospital.”

A warning has been issued after children were reported to have been seen walking on frozen lakes in Hampton.

The warning comes after three children – aged eight, 10 and 11 – died in Solihull after they fell into icy lakes on 11 December.

A spokesman for O&H Hampton, a Peterborough developer, said: “We have had reports of children attempting to walk on the frozen lakes around Hampton.

“Following recent news items, please remind children not to walk on the frozen lakes.”

‘Frozen ponds extremely dangerous’

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind people to take extra care while out and about in the icy conditions this week.

“With much of the county seeing a dusting of snow this morning, and freezing cold temperatures, it’s really important that we follow a few simple steps to stay safe.

“Only travel if you need to, and if you do head out, please be prepared. Take your time on the roads, and only set off when you have completely cleared all of your windows of any ice or snow.

“While frozen ponds and lakes may look tempting to explore, they can be extremely dangerous and can easily have fatal results.

“It might be tempting to walk or play on the frozen water but the ice can easily break. It’s impossible to know how thick the ice is and the temperature of the water is cold enough to take your breath away. This can quickly lead to panic and hypothermia, and ultimately, drowning.

“If pets go into ice cold water, keep out of the water yourself. Call the fire service straight away and use what3words to share details of your location.”

‘Stark reminder’

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee said: “The snow and cold weather have resulted in beautiful scenes across the country but they also create hidden dangers. The tragedies in Solihull have been a stark reminder that the thickness of ice can be deceptive, and the consequences of falling into freezing water can be fatal.

“Children should enjoy the snow and cold weather but enjoy it safely and under the supervision of adults. Nobody wants to see the tragedy in the West Midlands repeated – particularly so close to Christmas.”

How to stay safe in wintry conditions

The Royal Life Saving Society UK has issued a series of guidelines for both children and adults as the country experiences it coldest spell of the winter so far:

- Children should not go on the ice under any circumstances

- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely

- Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water

- Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys onto the ice

- If a pet falls in, do not go onto the ice or into the water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out.

‘Exceptionally busy weekend’

Angus Maitland, Chief Operating Officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “We have had an exceptionally busy weekend in the emergency department at Peterborough City Hospital. Winter is always a challenging time for healthcare providers as respiratory illnesses are more prevalent and the very cold weather can exacerbate accidents and other ailments.

“Our advice to anyone who requires treatment, is to please think carefully about the most appropriate setting before attending our hospital. The emergency department is for those requiring urgent and emergency care only and patients will be triaged and seen according to the severity of their clinical need.

“For minor illnesses and injuries, please contact your GP in the first instance or call NHS 111. If you are advised that you need to be seen in the Urgent Treatment Centre then an appointment can be made for you. This reduces waiting times and crowds in our waiting areas.”

NHS Digital figures show that the worst hour of the week to visit A&E at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust was between 12am and 1am on Tuesdays in the year to March.

Patients waited an average of seven hours and 16 minutes to be either admitted to an inpatient ward, transferred elsewhere or discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortest waits were between 8am and 9am on Thursdays, when patients waited an average of three hours and three minutes.

Of the seven days of the week, Monday was the worst day overall to visit A&E at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals, with patients waiting an average of five hours and three minutes, while Thursday was the best, when the average wait time dropped to four hours and 37 minutes.

Monday saw the highest average number of patients attending across the year, while Saturday saw the lowest.

