Warning for Peterborough United fans as temperatures expected to hit -2 during FA Cup clash with Everton as snow and ice warnings also in place

Peterborough United travel to face Everton in the FA Cup on Thursday (January 9).

Supporters travelling to Goodison Park for Peterborough United’s FA Cup third round clash with Everton have been warned that temperatures could plummet as low as -2C.

A cold snap has hit the country, with areas in the north seeing the worst of the ice and snow.

According to The Met Office, temperatures on Thursday (January 9) are expected to remain 0C or below all day.

Snow has hit the north of England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By the time of kick-off, at 7:45pm, temperatures of -2C are forecast, which could drop to -3 if the game is prolonged into extra time or a penalty shootout.

The Met Office forecast states: “A frosty start with freezing fog patches and wintry showers in the south and west, but brighter and drier in the north. Feeling cold in the northerly winds.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Thursday in and much of the west of the country, including surrounding areas such as Chester, Warrington and Wigan.

The warning states that: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which could result in injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

You can find all of the latest travel alerts before setting off on the National Highways website.

A number of Merseyrail services have been cancelled in recent days, with anyone using the train urged to check the latest updates online.

There are, however, no trains back to Peterborough following the conclusion of the match, one of the many reasons for the outrage at the scheduling of the match for a Thursday.