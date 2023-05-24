Warm Bank Holiday weekend forecast as highs of 20 degrees expected today

Today looks set to be the hottest day of the week, with the warm sunny weather expected to continue over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 20C on 24 May in Peterborough, the Met Office said.

The hottest points of the day are expected between 1pm and 5pm.

The warm, sunny weather will continue throughout the Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 19C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said that high pressure is likely to bring about settled and warm conditions through to Monday, though temperatures will drop to 14C locally.

However, forecasters said that no “African plume” heatwave is expected any time soon, after it was reported that scorching temperatures were expected across the country before the end of May.

For warm weather to be classed as a heatwave, it has to persist for at least three days and be much hotter than expected for the time of year.

A Met Office spokesperson said that while temperatures are heating up, they are not outside of what is expected for early summer.