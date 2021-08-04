Storms forecast to arrive in Peterborough this week
More thunder storms are forecast to arrive in Peterborough this week.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:46 am
The Met Office have forecast the storms will arrive in the city on Friday morning at 10am, and are predicted to stay until the early afternoon.
A yellow weather warning is in place on Friday, narrowly missing Peterborough - although it does cover Bourne and Spalding.
The warning will be in place between 10am and midnight.
Storms have been forecast for the city on a number of occasions over the past few weeks, and although thunder and lightning have not always arrived, there have been spells of heavy rain in the city.
The current forecast for the rest of the weekend is for sunshine and showers.