Storm warning issued for Peterborough with heavy rain set to arrive overnight

A yellow storm warning has been put in place for Peterborough – with heavy rain to arrive overnight.

The Met Office warning starts at 8pm tonight (August 18) and lasts until 5am tomorrow (August 19).

The warning says: “Thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption on Friday night.

The storm warning is in place overnight

“What to expect:

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The Met Office forecast has said there is a chance of light rain in Peterborough before midnight – but the early hours of Saturday morning will see heavy rain sweep in to the city.

However, by 7am the rain should have stopped, and the rest of the weekend should stay dry.