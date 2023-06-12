Storm warning issued for Peterborough with heavy rain predicted
The Met Office have issued a storm warning with Peterborough for Monday (June 12) afternoon, with heavy rain forecast – possibly causing disruption during the evening rush hour.
The yellow warning is in place from noon until 9pm – with the weather experts saying 5pm is the most likely time for a storm to arrive in the city. The Met Office forecasters have said there is a 60 per cent chance of rain at 5pm.
The warning, which covers much of Wales and England, says: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales during Monday.
"What to expect:
– Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
– Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
– Some communities might become cut off if roads flood
– Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
– Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
– Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”
The current weather forecast from the Met Office says that Peterborough should stay dry through the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach 28C on Tuesday, which is predicted to be the warmest day of the week.