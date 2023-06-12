The Met Office have issued a storm warning with Peterborough for Monday (June 12) afternoon, with heavy rain forecast – possibly causing disruption during the evening rush hour.

The yellow warning is in place from noon until 9pm – with the weather experts saying 5pm is the most likely time for a storm to arrive in the city. The Met Office forecasters have said there is a 60 per cent chance of rain at 5pm.

The warning, which covers much of Wales and England, says: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales during Monday.

A storm warning has been issued

"What to expect:

– Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

– Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

– Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

– Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

– Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

– Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”