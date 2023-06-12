News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Storm warning issued for Peterborough with heavy rain predicted

Storms could impact travel during rush hour on Monday evening, Met Office says
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

The Met Office have issued a storm warning with Peterborough for Monday (June 12) afternoon, with heavy rain forecast – possibly causing disruption during the evening rush hour.

The yellow warning is in place from noon until 9pm – with the weather experts saying 5pm is the most likely time for a storm to arrive in the city. The Met Office forecasters have said there is a 60 per cent chance of rain at 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning, which covers much of Wales and England, says: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales during Monday.

A storm warning has been issuedA storm warning has been issued
A storm warning has been issued
Most Popular

"What to expect:

– Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

– Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

– Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

– Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

– Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The current weather forecast from the Met Office says that Peterborough should stay dry through the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach 28C on Tuesday, which is predicted to be the warmest day of the week.

Related topics:PeterboroughMet OfficeEnglandWalesPower cuts