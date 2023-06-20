News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Storm warning for Peterborough as heavy rain could hit city

If storms arrive in city, they could bring heavy rain and disruption – but there is brighter news on the horizon for a sunnier weekend
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

A storm warning is in place for Peterborough today, as wet weather is set to stay in city through this afternoon (June 20).

The warning is in place from 11am until 6pm, and while the Met Office said it is not guaranteed, if storms do arrive, they could bring heavy rain and disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The yellow weather warning, which is in place across the east of England says: “Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Tuesday afternoon for some.

A storm warning is in placeA storm warning is in place
A storm warning is in place
Most Popular

“What to expect

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost”

In Peterborough itself, rain is forecast to stay in the city until around noon, with the rest of Tuesday staying dry but cloudy.

The rest of the week looks like it will stay dry, with temperatures increasing for the weekend. – with Sunday looking the brightest day.

Related topics:PeterboroughMet OfficeEngland