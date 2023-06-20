Storm warning for Peterborough as heavy rain could hit city
A storm warning is in place for Peterborough today, as wet weather is set to stay in city through this afternoon (June 20).
The warning is in place from 11am until 6pm, and while the Met Office said it is not guaranteed, if storms do arrive, they could bring heavy rain and disruption.
The yellow weather warning, which is in place across the east of England says: “Whilst many areas will miss them, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Tuesday afternoon for some.
“What to expect
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost”
In Peterborough itself, rain is forecast to stay in the city until around noon, with the rest of Tuesday staying dry but cloudy.
The rest of the week looks like it will stay dry, with temperatures increasing for the weekend. – with Sunday looking the brightest day.