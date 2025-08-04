Storm Floris: 38mph gusts forecast for Peterborough this afternoon

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:23 BST
Strong winds are forecast to arrive in Peterborough this afternoon as Storm Floris sweeps in across the country.

The Met Office have said wind speeds of up to 38mph are possible in Peterborough at around 2pm on Monday, August 4.

Storm Floris is predicted to cause disruption across the country, with weather warnings in place across north Wales, England and Scotland.

Travel disruption has been predicted as a result of the storm.

Strong winds are forecast for Peterborough

For Peterborough, the temperature will stay at around the 20C level through the afternoon, despite the strong gusts – which are forecast from 11am.

The wind speeds are only set to calm down this evening – with the top gust speeds only set to drop below 20mph from 8pm.

There is also at least a 50% chance of rain until 5pm.

The rest of this week’s weather is set to be calmer, with sunny spells predicted through the week, and very little rain.

Wednesday could see the best of the sunshine, with the hottest temperatures forecast to arrive over the weekend, with 26C predicted on Saturday, and 27C on Sunday.

