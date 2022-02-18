STORM EUNICE: All train lines between Peterborough and Kings Cross blocked as gust speeds increase

A spokesman for LNER said; “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Kings Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked between these stations. We continue to advise you DO NOT TRAVEL.”

The warning comes as gust speeds have started to increase.

At the Wittering Weather station, speeds of 57mph have already been recorded between 11 and 11.50am. Between 10.50am and 11am, a high of 48mph was recorded.

