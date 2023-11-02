Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK is braced on Thursday (November 2) for the impact of Storm Ciaran with strong winds of more than 110mph set to hit England.

A number of major incidents have been declared across the south of the country with trainlines in those areas grounding to a halt, schools have also been closed.

What is the picture in Peterborough?

Storm Ciaran is set to hit the UK from Thursday onwards. Adobe.

Peterborough is set to escape the worst of the weather with no weather warnings in place but the Met Office has predicted a 80 percent chance of rain from Thursday afternoon onwards, continuing right up until 11pm.

Wind gusts are expected to reach highs of 35mph at 9pm.

Conditions are set to improve on Friday with a less than five percent chance of rain from 6am onwards.

On Thursday, however, passengers from Peterborough who are planning to travel to and from London King’s Cross on the East Coast Mainline have been urged to check before they travel as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in some areas could affect journeys.

A number of services both to and from London that were planned to pass through Peterborough have already been cancelled.

All of the latest travel alerts will be published on the LNER website.

Greater Anglia services are also experiencing disruption.

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Storm Ciarán is set to bring high winds and heavy rainfall across the East Coast route from this evening. The adverse weather could bring disruption to the rail network with flooding and debris falling onto the tracks.

“We have extra colleagues on standby to respond to incidents more quickly should they occur, and our teams will be working hard to keep passengers safely on the move.