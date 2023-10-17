News you can trust since 1948
Storm Babet: Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough

The effects of Storm Babet are expected to be seen in Peterborough from Wednesday night onwards.
By Ben Jones
Published 17th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
A yellow weather warning for Peterborough as the city is set to be hit by Storm Babet.

The warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and is active between 9pm on Wednesday (October 18) and 6am on Sunday (October 21).

The warning states that Storm Babet will bring “a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.”

There is a yellow weather warning in place.
The warning adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

