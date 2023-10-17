Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for Peterborough as the city is set to be hit by Storm Babet.

The warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and is active between 9pm on Wednesday (October 18) and 6am on Sunday (October 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning states that Storm Babet will bring “a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a yellow weather warning in place.

The warning adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.