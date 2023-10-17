Storm Babet: Yellow weather warning issued for Peterborough
A yellow weather warning for Peterborough as the city is set to be hit by Storm Babet.
The warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and is active between 9pm on Wednesday (October 18) and 6am on Sunday (October 21).
The warning states that Storm Babet will bring “a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.”
The warning adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”