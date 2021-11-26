Storm Arwen: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow covering the Peterborough area

he Met Office has warned of strong winds and possible snow showers.

A yellow warning for high winds also remains in place for the region, but an alert for snow and sleet has now been added.

With temperatures set to range from -2C to 4C and winds gusting over 40mph, the Met Office warning said: “Whilst most areas will see spells of rain there is a small chance of this turning to snow on Saturday morning leading to some disruption.”

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said on social media: “Weather warnings are in place in our region for the weekend. Strong winds and sleet have been forecast around the county.

“Take care if you’re out and about.

“Give yourself extra time for journeys, and drive to the conditions of the roads.”

Most of the UK is blanketed by weather warnings as the storm approaches, with those set to be in force on Saturday.

Temperatures are set to fall with the storm, too, and the Met Office has warned the north east of England, north west of England, Yorkshire, West Midlands and the East Midlands will experience cold weather from Friday to Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert and Will Land, head of civil contingencies at the forecaster, said: “The UK will see temperatures drop to below average in the coming days, as cold air is drawn in from the north.

“This is coupled with the strong winds associated with Storm Arwen, which means it will feel especially cold in the wind.

“Areas in the north will see temperatures below freezing overnight, with daytime maximum temperatures only getting into the low single figures.