Snow arrived overnight in the city. Photo: Cambs Police

Peterborough woke up to a dusting of snow this morning as wintry weather arrived in the city.

While there was not enough for youngsters to build an impressive snowman, or have a snowball fight, there were pretty winter scenes across the city for wintry walks.

However, the Christmas card scenery has made travelling more dangerous, and a yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office.

The warning, which covers the north of Peterborough, is in place from 5pm today, and runs until noon tomorrow (Monday).

The warning says: “Icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions

“What to Expect

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: ”Please be careful out there on the roads! Visibility is poor and the road surface is slippery, so take it steady!”

Earlier this week, Peterborough City Council introduced the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP), to help homeless people in the city stay safe and warm during the freezing weather. If you are rough sleeping, or see someone sleeping rough, contact the council by calling 01733 864064 ( 01733 864157 after 6pm), visit org.pulse.ly/408945vdqv or visit the New Haven in Towler Street.

Val Thomas, Deputy Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Being cold isn’t just uncomfortable it can be bad for your health. Sitting or sleeping in a cold room is not good for you and increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, chest infections and breathing problems.

“Try to keep indoor temperatures to at least 18c if you can, we have included information about help available with heating costs in the tips below. Have regular hot food and drinks and try not to sit for more than an hour. Avoid going out in cold weather but if you must, wear warm clothes, shoes with a good grip and avoid icy walking areas which can lead to falls.

“If you have family and friends who are vulnerable, check in on them, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses to make sure they are safe, warm and have food and any prescriptions they need so that they do not have to leave their homes.

“Be Winter Wise and follow our tips to look after yourself, family and friends.”