Residents urged to stay away from Ferry Meadows due to Storm Franklin
Residents are being urged to stay away from Ferry Meadows this morning as Storm Franklin whistles through Peterborough.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:55 am
Gusts of wind with speeds of up to 58mph have already been recorded at Wittering this morning (Monday) as the third storm in a week hits the UK. A yellow weather warning is currently in place.
Today a spokesman for the Nene Park Trust urged residents not to visit the park’s grounds because of the storm.
A spokesman said; “The winds are still very strong in the Park today (Monday) so please don’t come in unless absolutely necessary, for your own safety.”
The strongest winds are set to arrive in Peterborough this morning, before calmer weather starts to arrive this afternoon.