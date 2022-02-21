Residents urged to stay away from Ferry Meadows due to Storm Franklin

Gusts of wind with speeds of up to 58mph have already been recorded at Wittering this morning (Monday) as the third storm in a week hits the UK. A yellow weather warning is currently in place.

Today a spokesman for the Nene Park Trust urged residents not to visit the park’s grounds because of the storm.

A spokesman said; “The winds are still very strong in the Park today (Monday) so please don’t come in unless absolutely necessary, for your own safety.”

Ferry Meadows EMN-180119-170205009