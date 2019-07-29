Police use Peterborough Nene Parkway crash as warning with thunderstorms and flooding forecast

Police have used a driver crashing into a barrier on the Nene Parkway as a warning ahead of predicted thunderstorms in the city this week.

The Met Office is forecasting thundery showers tomorrow (Tuesday) at around 1pm and 7pm, while a yellow weather warning is in place throughout Wednesday.

Flooding of properties and transport delays are possible.

Cambridgeshire police said: "A vehicle crashed into a barrier on the Nene Parkway in Peterborough last weekend, having failed to to drive to the conditions. More rain is forecast this week so please #drivetoarrive. Rain = lights on, slow down and leave a generous gap between you and the vehicle in front."