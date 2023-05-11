Peterborough weather: yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms once again
The yellow weather warning is in place from 11:30am.
A yellow weather warning has been issued ahead of expected heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday.
The warning is in place from 11:30am until 7pm.
It states that “there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”
It is in place for throughout most of the country north of Peterborough up to Newcastle upon Tyne and is similar to the warning in place on Tuesday, which saw large parts of the city battered with heavy rain.
Temperatures are predicted to rise into the weekend, reaching highs of 15 degrees on Saturday evening and 18 on Sunday.