Peterborough weather: yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms once again

The yellow weather warning is in place from 11:30am.

By Ben Jones
Published 11th May 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:05 BST

A yellow weather warning has been issued ahead of expected heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday.

The warning is in place from 11:30am until 7pm.

It states that “there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

A weather warning is in place for Peterborough.A weather warning is in place for Peterborough.
It is in place for throughout most of the country north of Peterborough up to Newcastle upon Tyne and is similar to the warning in place on Tuesday, which saw large parts of the city battered with heavy rain.

Temperatures are predicted to rise into the weekend, reaching highs of 15 degrees on Saturday evening and 18 on Sunday.

