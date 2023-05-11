A yellow weather warning has been issued ahead of expected heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout Thursday.

The warning is in place from 11:30am until 7pm.

It states that “there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

A weather warning is in place for Peterborough.

It is in place for throughout most of the country north of Peterborough up to Newcastle upon Tyne and is similar to the warning in place on Tuesday, which saw large parts of the city battered with heavy rain.