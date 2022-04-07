Peterborough weather warning: what have the Met Office said as high winds forecast across city
Today will be largely cloudy with scattered showers initially, but becoming dry and largely clear by late evening while the wind rapidly decreases
The Met Office has a yellow warning for strong winds in place for the Peterborough area today.
The Met Office is forecasting 'gusty winds' over 45mph across the city - with some disruption in places.
It means strong winds are likely to be in place all day but will dramatically reduce from 40mph at 5pm to 26mph at 8pm.
The Met Office said residents in Peterborough should expect 'some delays to road, rail and air transport are likely, probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer'.
Also, 'delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely'.
Hour by hour this is when the high-speed winds are due:
11am: Cloudy - gusts over 46mph
12pm: Cloudy - gusts over 43mph
1pm: Cloudy - gusts over 45mph
2pm: Rain - gusts over 45mph
3pm: Rain - gusts over 44mph
4pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 41mph
5pm: Cloudy - gusts over 40mph
6pm: Rain - gusts over 35mph
7pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 30mph
8pm: Cloudy - gusts over 26mph
