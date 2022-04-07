Peterborough weather warning: what have the Met Office said as high winds forecast across city

Today will be largely cloudy with scattered showers initially, but becoming dry and largely clear by late evening while the wind rapidly decreases

By Carly Roberts
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:24 am

The Met Office has a yellow warning for strong winds in place for the Peterborough area today.

The Met Office is forecasting 'gusty winds' over 45mph across the city - with some disruption in places.

It means strong winds are likely to be in place all day but will dramatically reduce from 40mph at 5pm to 26mph at 8pm.

The Met Office is forecasting high wind speeds across Cambridgeshire today - affecting Peterborough.

The Met Office said residents in Peterborough should expect 'some delays to road, rail and air transport are likely, probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer'.

Also, 'delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely'.

Hour by hour this is when the high-speed winds are due:

11am: Cloudy - gusts over 46mph

12pm: Cloudy - gusts over 43mph

1pm: Cloudy - gusts over 45mph

2pm: Rain - gusts over 45mph

3pm: Rain - gusts over 44mph

4pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 41mph

5pm: Cloudy - gusts over 40mph

6pm: Rain - gusts over 35mph

7pm: Sunny spells - gusts over 30mph

8pm: Cloudy - gusts over 26mph

