Peterborough was hit by heavy rainfall this morning with flashes of lightning (image: Adobe)

A yellow weather warning for heavy thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office across Peterborough and large parts of the UK.

The warning, stretching all the way from Chelmsford to Newcastle, has been in place from 9am and is scheduled to last until 2pm in Cambridgeshire.

Many areas of the county will be affected, with flood alerts issued for Nottinghamshire.

The Met Office has forecasted it will remain mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times, moving northwards across the region until 2pm.

As time passes this afternoon, it’s expected to become drier with some bright or sunny spells, and some scattered showers.

Light winds are expected as temperatures climb to 17 °C.

Tonight, showers should fade to leave a largely dry night, with some clear spells.

Presenter and Meteorologist Alex Deakin said of the conditions over the next ten days: “Low-pressure is going to dominate things for the next ten days, bringing spells of wet and windy weather and also some quite high temperatures.”

However, some low cloud and fog patches developing in places. Showers arriving into western parts by dawn. Minimum temperature 9 °C.