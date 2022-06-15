Peterborough is set to sizzle in the summer sunshine this week – as temperatures are set to rise to 30C.

The Met Office have said Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, topping the likes of Tenerife which will reach 28 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to have temperatures peak in the mid 20s, before the Friday scorcher arrives, with the mercury on the thermometer set to hit 30C at 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lido will be a popular attraction this week as temperatures rise

The highest temperature forecast for Tenerife – a popular summer holiday hotspot – this week is 29C on Friday afternoon.

However, those looking for wall to wall sunshine in Peterborough over the weekend are set to have their hopes dashed.

On Saturday, temperatures will peak at just 20C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, while on Sunday the forecast is for temperatures to reach just 16C. However, there is a lower chance of rain on Sunday.

Heat-health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency

This is the first Level 2 heat-health alert of the year, with high temperatures expected across the Midlands and the south of the country later this week.

The alert, which comes into place at midnight on Thursday 16 June until midnight on Saturday 18 June, covers the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West regions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday.

"We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.