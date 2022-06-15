Peterborough residents looking to stay cool on the hottest day of the year have already claimed some of the best spots available.

Today is set to be ‘unusually hot’ for this time of year, with The Met Office saying temperatures will reach 32C this afternoon – and be at least 30C between 1pm and 7pm.

Demi Green with Harrison Lloyd-Kirk (4) and Enzo Demaj (1)

The Lido is already fully booked today – despite extra spaces being created.

A spokesman for the pool said: “We managed to create some more availability for both sessions today, but these sold out again quickly! It's possible there will be some walk in slots available today if people don't stay for the full session or don't turn up for their booking, but certainly no guarantees.”

Lido lifeguards Siam Bishop and Maxwell Cave cooling off at the poolside.