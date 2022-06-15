Peterborough Lido packed for hottest day of the year

There are no spaces left to be booked as city looks to stay cool as temperatures soar

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:16 am

Peterborough residents looking to stay cool on the hottest day of the year have already claimed some of the best spots available.

Today is set to be ‘unusually hot’ for this time of year, with The Met Office saying temperatures will reach 32C this afternoon – and be at least 30C between 1pm and 7pm.

A heat warning has already been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Demi Green with Harrison Lloyd-Kirk (4) and Enzo Demaj (1)

The Lido is already fully booked today – despite extra spaces being created.

A spokesman for the pool said: “We managed to create some more availability for both sessions today, but these sold out again quickly! It's possible there will be some walk in slots available today if people don't stay for the full session or don't turn up for their booking, but certainly no guarantees.”

Lido lifeguards Siam Bishop and Maxwell Cave cooling off at the poolside.
Demi Green with Enzo Demaj (1)
PeterboroughMet Office