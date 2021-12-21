Peterborough weather expert gives festive forecast - will it be a wet or a white Christmas?

Snow in Wansford EMN-180228-123625009

Last year some parts of Peterborough and the surrounding area faced severe flooding over the festive season - but thankfully it appears there is little chance of that again.

However, at the moment it appears there is more chance of a wet Christmas than a white one.

Trevor Robbins Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch said there was still some uncertainty around the forecast for the weekend - but at the moment it looked like it could be mild for the big day itself.

He said: “It is still a fine balance between the cold air over Scandanavia to our North East and areas of Low Pressure running close to the South West of the UK trying to pull the cold air across the UK.

“However, it looks currently looks like a relatively mild and cloudy 24th/25th/26th and 27th for our area with some patchy rain/drizzle in places.

“Thursday 23rd is currently looking very mild for late December.”