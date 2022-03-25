Spring is set to bring warm weather to much of Peterborough this week as the Met Office expects the city to reach highs of 17C this weekend, ahead of the April heatwave.

It means Peterborough is forecast to be hotter than Madrid - as the Spanish capital will only see highs of 15C on Sunday.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures of 17C on Friday and Saturday - with temperatures set to drop to highs of 14C on Sunday.

Sunny conditions are forecasted for most of this week in Peterborough (Photo: David Lowndes)

The sunny spells across the city come as temperatures hit 20C in some parts of the UK on Saturday (19 March) for the first time since October.

Sunshine topped 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland on (19 March).

This is some way off the highest UK March temperature which was 25.6C recorded in Cambridgeshire on March 29, 1968.

And after weeks of cold and wet conditions - forecasters are also expecting a heatwave in April.