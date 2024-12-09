Peterborough weather: After Storm Darragh fells trees in city what does this week have in store for us

Tree closed Thorpe Road in Peterborough after falling on Saturday night

Peterborough – and the rest of the country – was battered by Storm Darragh over the weekend, with strong winds and heavy rain hitting the city.

While the west of the UK was hit far worse than Peterborough, trees were still uprooted in Peterborough, and it was a busy weekend for the emergency services.

The tree that blocked Thorpe Road. Picture: Paul Bristow

Ex-MP and new mayoral candidate Paul Bristow photographed the moment a giant tree blocked Thorpe Road in the city near the Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Police said the tree landed on a car – and another car collided with it.

Trees land on cars and block roads across Cambridgeshire

There were also a number of other incidents in the city.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Saturday, we attended four incidents across Peterborough in relation to the storm, including:

“Reports that someone had crashed into a fallen tree in Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe. No injuries were reported, and the road was later cleared.

“Reports of a large tree falling on a car in Westhawe, Bretton. We then had further calls regarding a car colliding with the car and a lamppost had also fallen. No injuries were reported.

“Reports of a partially fallen tree blocking half the road in Stirling Way, Bretton. The tree was cut down and the road was cleared.

“Reports of a tree having landed on a car in Thorpe Wood, Longthorpe. We then received further reports of a car having collided with the tree.”

There were also other incidents near Peterborough, with the spokesperson saying: “Over the weekend, we attended nine incidents across Fenland in relation to the storm, including:

“Reports of a tree blocking the road in Dowgate Road in Leverington, which was later cleared

“Reports of a tree blocking the A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech

“Reports of a tree blocking the road between Boots Bridge and Manea, which was moved off the road

“Reports of a tree blocking the road in Seadyke Bank in Murrow

“Reports of a tree blocking the A142 in Chatteris, which was later cleared

“Reports of a tree blocking the B1098 between Chatteris and Manea, which was later moved out the road

“Reports of a telegraph pole swaying dangerously in Thorney Road in Guyhirn. UK Power Network and Highways assisted us in clearing the road

“Reports of a tree landing on a car in High Road in Newton-In-The-Isle. Fortunately, the occupants managed to get out of the car and the community moved the tree out of the road!”

"While out on the roads, if you see anything that may cause harm to road users, please report it to us and help us in making the roads a safer place!”

What the rest of the week has in store:

Wind gusts are still set to reach nearly 30mph today (December 9) and tomorrow, but by Wednesday night the strongest gusts will barely reach 10mph.

Temperatures are also set to stay above freezing – good news for those on the morning rush hour – and there is only a small chance of rain through the week.

There is good news for the weekend, with Saturday set to be chilly – with temperatures only reaching 6C – and it will stay cloudy – but on Sunday, there is a chance of sunny spells, and temperatures reaching 8C.