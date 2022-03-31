Having gone through the winter with no flurries of the white stuff, the light dusting arrived just a week after Peterborough bathed in glorious early spring sunshine.

But while there was some amusement in the city for the ‘late’ arrival of snow, Trev Robbins Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch said ‘it was not unusual.’

He said; “Its certainly not unusual to see snow in March or April to be honest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning. Pic: Andy Hutchcraft

“The reason for the wintryness at the moment is we had an ‘active’ cold front that travelled from North to South through Wednesday with a cold air mass behind it.

“The sleet/snow/hail showers this morning have been brought courtesy of a trough of showers that developed of the East Coast and the risk of wintry showers theme persists through the day mixed with bright/sunny spells. Next few days we will be lower than average temperatures with the risk of further wintry showers. Next week looks like becoming milder again with temperatures eventually into double figures again but perhaps remaining a tad unsettled.”

Yesterday Peterborough City Council confirmed the emergency cold weather provision was being put in place to ensure rough sleepers had shelter during the cold weather. The provision will be in place until Monday,

While sections of the A47 near Kings Lynn and Wisbech have been closed due to a number of incidents on the road, Cambridgeshire Police said there had been no incidents on the roads in and around Peterborough this morning.

Snow in Peterborough this morning

Snow in Peterborough this morning