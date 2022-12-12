Peterborough to feel like it is -7C for school run as big freeze continues

Peterborough still has a few days left of the big freeze – as the city will feel like it is -7C at 9am later this week.

Drivers will have to scrape their cars clear of frost as they set off for work and the school run for the rest of the week, the Met Office have said.

Their forecast has said that on Thursday at 9am, the temperature will be -2C – but it will feel even colder, at -7C.

Tomorrow’s forecast is similar, with a -2C temperature predicted for the morning – which will feel more like -6C.

Today’s temperatures are not set to rise above 0C at any point, with the temperature feeling like it is -4C this evening and over night.

The Met Office forecast says the temperature will not feel like it is above freezing in the city at any point until Saturday morning.

However, after yesterday’s flurry of snow, it is predicted to remain dry for the rest of the week – until rain is forecast on Sunday.

Snow has hit Peterborough this morning

Thankfully, temperatures are set to rise over the weekend – with double figures forecast on Monday morning.

The yellow weather warning that was put in place for Peterborough and much of the rest of the country expired at 11am today (Tuesday).