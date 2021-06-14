Peterborough set for thunderstorms
The hot, dry weather in Peterborough is set to come to an end with thunderstorms being forecast by the Met Office.
A yellow weather warning has been issued from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Wednesday for the city and the entire surrounding area.
The Met Office said:
. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds
. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
The forecast is for temperatures of 23 Celsius on Tuesday, rising to 27 Celsius on Wednesday before cooling throughout the rest of the week.