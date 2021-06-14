Peterborough set for thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are forecast

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Wednesday for the city and the entire surrounding area.

The Met Office said:

. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds

. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.