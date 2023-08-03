The unseasonable summer downpours have hit one of Peterborough’s most popular attractions – with visitor numbers at the Lido taking a dive this year.

Last year, Peterborough and the rest of the country baked in record breaking temperatures, making the outdoor pool one of busiest sites in the city as people looked to cool off, with swimmers having to book spots.

Visitor numbers have dropped at the Lido

But after a record breaking June in 2023, the British summer weather took a turn for the worse, and this year temperatures did not get anywhere near the scorching highs of last July.

A spokesperson for the Lido said that visiting numbers at the pool in July were 60 per cent down, compared to the same month last year.

However, throughout the whole season, numbers are at about the same level compared to the same point in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Last summer the UK weather was dominated by high pressure which resulted in warm, dry settled conditions for many for much of the season.

"However this year, while we have seen high pressure build over continental Europe resulting the recent in heatwave conditions there, the UK has seen low pressure systems pushing across the country from the Atlantic brining spells of cool, wet and windy weather.”

And sadly the weather does not look like it will be brighter this weekend coming.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “There’s some potentially disruptive weather on the way on Saturday as a deep area of low pressure for the time of year moves from west to east across central areas of the UK. Although it’ll be a wet day for many, Northern Ireland is likely to see the highest totals, with a chance of 40-60mm of rain falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely. Parts of north Wales and northwest England could also see some very wet conditions.

“The strongest winds are more likely in southwestern areas of the UK, including parts of Wales, southwest England and along the south coast of England. The most exposed coasts could see gusts in excess of 60mph, but even inland gusts of 50 mph are possible, especially for parts of Wales and southwest England.