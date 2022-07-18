Peterborough Heatwave: Emergency accommodation available for rough sleepers

Rough sleepers in Peterborough are able to access emergency accommodation to help them keep safe in the extreme heat.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for today (Monday) and tomorrow.

To help keep people safe, Peterborough City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) opening up emergency accommodation to rough sleepers.

Emergency provision is available for rough sleepers in the city

Temperatures in Peterborough are forecast to reach the high 30s during the day, and stay in the mid to high 20s for much of the night.

The provision came into force yesterday (Sunday) and will remain in place until the end of Tuesday.

Anyone sleeping rough should contact Housing Needs during office hours on 01733 864064. Outside of office hours call 01733 864157.

The SWEP is normally only activated in winter, when the overnight temperature will be zero celsius or below for three consecutive nights.