Peterborough Heatwave: City's hottest temperature record broken before midday

Today is officially the hottest day ever recorded in Peterborough, as the two year record was broken this morning (Tuesday).

The mercury on the thermometer at the Wittering weather station hit 37C at 11.50am today, breaking the previous record of 36.6C.

The previous record was set on July 25 2019.

Temperatures are set to increase even further during the afternoon, with the Met Office forecasting 40C temperatures between 3pm and 4pm.

Today is also the hottest day ever recorded in Britain, with a temperature of 39.1°C provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey.

The previous record was 38.7C, recorded at Cambridge’s Botanical Garden on July 25 2019.