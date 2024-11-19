Peterborough gritting lorries heading out for first time this winter as temperatures remain near freezing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cold snap is set to last until weekend

Peterborough’s gritting lorries will head out for the first time this winter tonight as the cold snap continues.

The fleet of gritters will be treating roads around the city as temperatures are set to dip below 0C.

The lorries were named by residents – and are called: I want to Break Freeze, Aston Verycold, Chilly Eilish, Lou-ice Smith, Sleet Caroline and Thaw Patrol.

The move comes after an amber cold weather warning was issued earlier this week – and the city council triggered Severe Weather Emergency Provision to keep rough sleepers in the city safe.

A spokesperson for the city council said: “Due to the predicted drop in temperatures, emergency accommodation is open until the morning of 23 November 2024, but will be reviewed daily.

“If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

“People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.

“You can let us know about rough sleepers here: https://streetlink.org.uk”