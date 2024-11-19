Peterborough gritting lorries heading out for first time this winter as temperatures remain near freezing

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The cold snap is set to last until weekend

Peterborough’s gritting lorries will head out for the first time this winter tonight as the cold snap continues.

The fleet of gritters will be treating roads around the city as temperatures are set to dip below 0C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lorries were named by residents – and are called: I want to Break Freeze, Aston Verycold, Chilly Eilish, Lou-ice Smith, Sleet Caroline and Thaw Patrol.

I want to Break Freeze, Aston Verycold, Chilly Eilish, Lou-ice Smith, Sleet Caroline and Thaw Patrol will all be out in Peterborough tonightI want to Break Freeze, Aston Verycold, Chilly Eilish, Lou-ice Smith, Sleet Caroline and Thaw Patrol will all be out in Peterborough tonight
I want to Break Freeze, Aston Verycold, Chilly Eilish, Lou-ice Smith, Sleet Caroline and Thaw Patrol will all be out in Peterborough tonight
Read More
Cold weather alert issued for Peterborough - as emergency measures introduced to...

The move comes after an amber cold weather warning was issued earlier this week – and the city council triggered Severe Weather Emergency Provision to keep rough sleepers in the city safe.

A spokesperson for the city council said: “Due to the predicted drop in temperatures, emergency accommodation is open until the morning of 23 November 2024, but will be reviewed daily.

“If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.

“You can let us know about rough sleepers here: https://streetlink.org.uk”

Related topics:PeterboroughPeople
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice