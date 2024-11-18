Cold weather alert issued for Peterborough - as emergency measures introduced to keep rough sleepers safe in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alert came into force on Monday morning – and is set to last all week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cold weather alert has been issued for Peterborough, the first signs of winter arrive in the city.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in partnership with the Met Office have issued the alert for the whole of the east of England – including Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the cold weather alert being issued, Peterborough City Council has activated the SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Provision) to keep rough sleepers in the city safe.

Rough sleepers in Long Causeway.

A city council spokesperson said: “We've triggered the Severe Weather Emergency Provision for those rough sleeping.

“Due to the predicted drop in temperatures, emergency accommodation opens today to verified rough sleepers until the morning of 23 November 2024, but will be reviewed daily.

“If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.

“You can let us know about rough sleepers here: https://streetlink.org.uk”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning, which came into force at 10am today (November 18), and will last until 6am on Saturday, November 23 says: “ Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including:

“A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. We may also see impacts on younger age groups

“A likely increase in demand for health services

“Temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes, and clinics dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks

“Challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended leading 18°C to more risk to vulnerable people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staffing issues due to external factors (such as travel delays)

“Other sectors starting to observe impacts (such as transport and energy).”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued an Amber weather alert for severe cold weather and icy conditions in the East of England from 10am 18 November until 6pm 23 November.

“This weather is likely to cause significant health risks especially for older people, the under 5s and those living with a health condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have family and friends who are vulnerable, look out for them through making sure they are warm, that they have food and any prescriptions they need so that they do not have to leave their homes.

“Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C and have regular hot food and drinks.

“Avoid going out in cold weather but if you have to, wear warm clothes and avoid icy walking areas which can lead to falls.”

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough does show colder weather arriving – but it looks like we will avoid any snow – for now at least.

Between Monday and Friday, temperatures are not forecast to rise above 5C – with night time temperatures set to dip below freezing. There is also the chance of some showers through the week.